PNP Calabarzon lawyer killed in Antipolo ambush

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The Chief of the Legal Division of Police Regional Office in Calabarzon was killed while his live-in partner was wounded in an ambush in Antipolo City early on Friday morning.

Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon regional director, said Supt. Ramy Tagnong, of YCM Compound,

Barangay Mahabang Parang in Angono, Rizal died from gunshot wounds.

His live-in partner, Maria Angela Cabaltera Hadap, 36 was wounded.

Eleazar said Tagnong and Hadap were on board a Toyota Innova when two unidentified suspects riding a red motorcycle blocked their path along Barangay Dalig 1 and fired at them.

The victims were rushed to the Antipolo Doctors Hospital but Tagnong was dead on arrival.

Hadap sustained three gunshot wounds on her back and left arm. She is in stable condition at the hospital.

The suspects who escaped are now the subject of a manhunt.

Tagnong handles cases of abusive policemen and investigators are eyeing this as one of the possible motives in his killing.

Calabarzon or Region 4-A is comprised of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

WITH REPORT FROM ARIC JOHN SY CUA