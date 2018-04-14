PNP can not solve jail congestion

The Philippine National Police (PNP) admitted it still cannot solve overcrowding in detention cells.

“In as much as the PNP wants to address the problem, we have to accept the fact that we only have limited available facilities. But we are doing our best to include in the proposed budget the construction of new police station buildings with improved detention facilities,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said in a statement.

The statement came two days after Domingo de los Santos, Pasay City Jail inmate, died from heart attack on Wednesday night.

Aside from de los Santos, six other inmates were rushed to the hospital after they collapsed.

Reports suggested that the scorching summer heat and the overcrowded cell may have caused De los Santos’ death.

Chief Insp. Wilfredo Sangel, the section chief, said that the 22.8-sqm detention cell is only suited for 40 inmates but it actually houses 143 inmates.

He added that medics are now being called every two hours to check the inmates’ condition.

Meanwhile, Bulalacao said that prisoners with commitment orders were being transfered to facilities of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penelogy (BJMP) as a way to minimize overcrowding in detention cells.

“Our investigators are also closely coordinating with the courts to expedite the release of commitment orders so that all those who have been convicted can be transferred to the BJMP detention facilities which are much bigger than that of the police stations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulalacao said more people will be arrested once incoming PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde officially assumes his post on April 19 when outgoing PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa takes over the Bureau of Corrections.

“If our request for funds for the construction of adequate police custodial facilities will be granted, the current situation in our jails will be improved since we expect more arrests in the coming days as the incoming Chief PNP promised to sustain our campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality,” he said.