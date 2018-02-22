PNP chief accepts term extension

News that President Rodrigo Duterte has extended his term as head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) elated Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, who vowed to continue working for as long as the President trusts him.

“Masaya in the sense andyan pa rin yung trust and confidence ni presidente sa atin na patuloy tayong nagtatrabaho and masaya rin ako na patuloy yung aking pagseserbisyo sa ating bansa, tuloy pa rin (I am happy that the trust and confidence of the President is still there, and I am happy that I will be able to serve),” de la Rosa said.

He said he will give priority to government service over his family, who had been looking forward to his retirement.

Duterte announced his plan of extending de la Rosa’s term “a little bit longer” in his speech in Malacañang Tuesday night.

He said the extension will give the PNP chief more time to implement his programs, one of which is to rid the police organization of scoundrels.

“The PNP [chief]now, who’s supposed to retire on the 24th of April, and because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term for a little bit longer, for enough reforms to get hold,” Duterte said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said de la Rosa’s term could be extended up to three months.

De la Rosa was supposed to retire in January upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but Duterte extended his term until April 21.