PNP chief confirms terror threat in Central Visayas

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Monday the existence of terror threats in Central Visayas following an advisory of the US Embassy in Manila to its citizens to avoid visiting the region.

PNP Chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, in a press conference in Camp Crame, said the Regional Director of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) informed him about the terror threats.

However, he assured that the PNP have taken appropriate actions.

Although the PNP chief did not give details on the content of the intelligence report, he, however, said that the PNP is ready to address such “terror threat” in the country’s security.

The Embassy of the United States, in a statement, said it has received unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings in Central Visayas, which includes both Cebu and Bohol provinces.

American citizens were advised to carefully consider such information as they make their travel plans, and to review personal security plans, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and remain vigilant at all times.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa reminded tourists to avoid travel to places with “history” of kidnapping and places considered as lair of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits. PNA

PNA/CC