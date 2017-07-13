Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald de la Rosa confirmed the reassignment of Supt. Marvin Marcos to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos) region.

Aside from Marcos, also returning to service were the 18 policemen who were tagged in the killing of former Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa and Raul Yap inside their detention cells in Leyte.

“They will all return to service and back to normal duties. That will be just fine since they can be deployed again,” de la Rosa told reporters during a chance interview in Mandaluyong City.

PNP-CIDG chief Roel Obusan confirmed de la Rosa’s statement and said that Marcos would be back to full-duty police status and would lead the CIDG unit in the Soccsksargen region.

Marcos’ reassignment came after President Rodrigo Duterte announced the police officer’s reinstatement after being dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in the killing of the former Albuera mayor during a jail raid.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) downgraded the charges against Marcos and the 18 policemen from the non-bailable offense of murder to homicide, a bailable crime. DEMPSEY REYES