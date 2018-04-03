PNP chief ‘frustrated’ over DOJ dismissal of foreign terrorist’s case

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa admitted on Tuesday that he was “frustrated” over the dismissal of a case file by police against a suspected foreign terrorist over an alleged technicality as he cautioned investigators to be more careful.

In Monday’s inquest proceedings on Fehmi Lassqued, an alleged IS recruiter, Senior State Prosecutor Peter Ong said some certified true copies of the CCTV footage showed that the Tunisian was arrested by police near a garden at the Ayala Triangle Tower One in Makati on February 16.

In its own account, the PNP said it arrested Lassqued and his Filipino girlfriend Anabel Moncera Salipada in their apartment in Malate, Manila.

He and Salipada were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives but the DOJ dismissed the case after the photographs presented by police as evidence were not from Lassqued’s apartment in Malate, Manila.

De la Rosa said that it was not the prosecutor’s fault but instead police should have “corrected” the pieces of evidence that were filed against Lassqued.

He said that he was frustrated by Lassqued’s lawyer from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) who used the “boundaries of Manila and Makati” as defense.

“His lawyer is good…I am just complaining about the lawyer of that terrorist that he utilized the boundary of Manila and Makati as their defense,” de la Rosa said.

“We should be careful that there would not be loopholes in our evidence. It is just Manila-Makati boundary that they used and its technical,” he said.

Chief Supt. Philip Gil Phillipps, director of PNP Headquarters Service, also said investigators should be more careful in handling evidence in cases like these.

“As to what the Chief PNP said, sometimes, you have to do things properly especially in looking for the evidence. On the Manila-Makati boundary, it boils down to common sense,” he said.

He urged investigators to seek help from lawyers to double check evidence presented in court.

“Some investigators are lawyers as well and some are just seasoned investigators. If they think they need to consult with the lawyer then don’t hesitate. Our lawyer services are just here,” de la Rosa said.

If Lassqued will be not deported back to Tunisia, de la Rosa said he would talk to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde so that they could strategize on his case.

Lassqued, after his arrest, said the PNP only forced him to say that he was an IS member. He admitted that his passport was fake but claimed that he meant no harm. ROY NARRA