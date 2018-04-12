PNP chief: Hard to know where police uniforms go

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said it is hard for them to control the distribution of police uniforms since it is business for other people.

“It’s been a long problem for us. Since it [making of police uniforms]was highly commercialized, businessmen will be angry at us if we become strict about it and accuse us of being too hard on them,” he added in Filipino on Tuesday.

De la Rosa said there should be “political will” in order for them to control the distribu tion of police uniforms.

A non-police civilian caught wearing a police uniform may face charges for usurpation of authority.

Meanwhile, the PNP is reviewing its policy on the distribution and purchase of police uniforms to policemen in order to prevent their use in kidnapping and other crimes, according to a police official.

“We are already reviewing our policy and look if it is possible for the PNP to control the distribution and sale of police uniforms,” Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, said also in Filipino on Wednesday.

He added that they want to put serial numbers on police uniforms that the PNP will distribute to ensure that an individual wearing one is a genuine policeman.

At present, policemen are given an individual clothing allowance to buy a police uniform from accredited suppliers.

The review that was announced by Dumlao came after a shootout on Tuesday morning in San Pablo City, Laguna, south of Manila, where four alleged kidnappers who were killed were found wearing police uniforms.

Based on their uniforms, the suspects were identified as “SPO2 Adalla,” “SPO3 Fernandez,” “PO3 Dizon” and “PO2 Rebadulla.”

It was later revealed that they were Juan Vicinte Singabor, Jairo Olegario, Kent Lim and Marcelino Sican, respectively.

One other kidnapper and a woman police officer were also killed in the firefight.