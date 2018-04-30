PNP chief heads to Koronadal to check bombing incident

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde will be heading to Koronadal City in South Cotabato today, Monday, to inspect the bombing that occurred outside a Catholic Church there.

“I’ll be going there personally after this to see what happened there. I only know that the victims sustained minor injuries and apparently, there are nails used in the bomb and the powder found is the one used in making fireworks. That is the only basic details I know so far,” he said in Filipino.

Albayalde said that police were currently investigating the group or groups responsible for the bomb attack.

“We are currently looking for a group because apparently, there are groups with their respective territorial jurisdictions. We cannot divulge with this group but definitely we are looking for a certain group,” he said.

Three people were injured in the bomb attack outside a Catholic Church last Sunday, April 29, in South Cotabato province.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital after the bomb exploded near the church’s entrance.

There were previously recorded armed conflicts between government troops and insurgents in South Cotabato. ROY NARRA