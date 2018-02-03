PNP chief orders fast-tracking of extrotion case vs lawmen

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald Dela Rosa ordered Southern Police District (SPD) Director Tomas Apolinario Jr. to fast-track the administrative case filed against five policemen in the Southern Police District Special Operations Unit who were nabbed for allegedly extorting money inside the DSOU-SPD office from relatives of a suspect named Roselyn Genorga in exchange for her freedom. They are PO3 Simon P. Respicio, PO2 Jimmy Abadines, PO1 Randy Mangubat, PO1 Kervilyn Dugyawe, and PO1 Moli M. Esmail. Based on the PNP’s data, 352 policemen were already dismissed from their service under Dela Rosa’s term for various reasons including extortion, murder, and being involved in drug-related activities. On Monday, he also ordered the dismissal of a Cebu policeman for playing in the casino.