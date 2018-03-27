PNP chief orders Highway Patrol Group to lead crackdown vs ‘colorum’ vehicles

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa ordered the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to lead in the crackdown against “colorum” vehicles.

The HPG will coordinate with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to arrest drivers of buses, FX, and UV Express vans without franchise licenses from the LTFRB.

“On orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, we are waging aggressive operations against colorum public transportation that pose great risk to travelers,” de la Rosa said.

He added the PNP has highway patrol units all over the country and the LTFRB could tap their services.

De la Rosa added that “quite a number” of colorum buses, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon (Region 4A), and Mimaropa (Region 4B), have been impounded.

Calabarzon stands for Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon while Mimaropa stands for Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

“We have already impounded quite a number of colorum buses in Region 4A, Region 4B, and NCR. I can’t give you the exact numbers but so far, there are many impounded buses,” de la Rosa said.

Duterte ordered a nationwide crackdown on colorum vehicles after a Dimple Star bus fell into a ravine in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro that resulted in the death of 19 passengers.

He also ordered the cancellation of the bus firm’s franchise license.

Hilbert Napat, owner of Dimple Star bus firm, surrendered to the Criminal Investigative and Detection Group (CIDG) last March 23.

The bus firm’s terminal in Quezon City was closed to the public after the incident. ROY NARRA