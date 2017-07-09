PNP chief orders probe on deaths of ‘persons of interest’

The series of vigilante-style killings of “persons of interest” tagged by police in the massacre of a family in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan has prompted Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald de la Rosa to order a probe.

A third person of interest was found dead on Saturday with indications that the victim was summarily executed. Two other men also linked to the massacre were earlier killed by unknown assailants.

De la Rosa on Sunday ordered the Bulacan provincial police to dig deeper into the killings amid suspicions the national police was behind the deaths.

The latest victim was identified as Anthony Garcia Rose, who suffered gunshot wounds in the head and chest. His head was wrapped with packaging tape. Beside the body was a placard stating, “Addict at Rapist ako Huwag Tularan [I’m an addict and a rapist, don’t follow my example].”

A cardboard bearing the same statement was found on the lifeless body of Rolando Pacinos, alias “Inggo,” another person of interest linked by police to the massacre, on July 4. Pacinos’ four fingers and sex organ were cut. His body bore several stab wounds.

Another person of interest, Rosevelt Sorema alias “Ponga,” was shot dead inside his house on July 5.

A fourth person of interest, Alvin Mabesa, has been missing since June 30.