PNP chief to regional directors: ‘Zero’ deaths, lowest number of firecracker injuries for New Year

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald de la Rosa appealed on Sunday to his regional directors to target “zero” deaths and the lowest number of firecracker injuries when the country welcomes 2018.

“I am appealing to your sense of urgency. Let us make this New Year’s celebration the safest ever for everyone by achieving zero death and the lowest number of injuries,” de la Rosa said in a statement.

He added that the number of casualties in the respective areas of responsibility of the regional directors would be “reflective” of their kind of leadership.

At the same time, the tough-talking de la Rosa also took the time to thank all police officers and personnel for another year.

“Thank you for rowing the boat that I captain in the same direction and with unfaltering intensity through the storms of 2017,” he said.

“Good luck to us all and may the good Lord continue to guide us this coming 2018,” de la Rosa added.

Last week, some of his policemen in Mandaluyong City were involved in a “mistaken identity” incident, which resulted in the deaths of two persons and injury to two others.

De la Rosa has yet to comment on the issue. DEMPSEY REYES