PNP chief sends more commandos to national prison to boost drug watch

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa has ordered the deployment of more troops from the elite Special Action Force (SAF) to the medium and minimum security compounds of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to contain the proliferation of illegal drugs.

In a speech during his visit to the NBP on Tuesday, de la Rosa told SAF Director Noli Talino that since the problem could not be avoided in areas like the medium security compound, then this should also be covered.

SAF troops are only deployed, for now, in the maximum security compound, which houses inmates serving 20 years or more.

“The problem is hindi natin maiwasan [the drug transactions]dun sa medium security compound. Eh di I-cover natin,” said de la Rosa who led the turnover of command for the new security provisional battalion at the NBP.

This is the fourth batch of SAF commandos deployed to the NBP since July 20, 2016.

De la Rosa also said the deployment of troops in all security compounds would make sure that drug lords would not point out to the weak security system as the reason why they managed to do transactions inside the NBP.

“I-occupy natin ang minimum security compound para wala na silang excuse. For all you know, matatalino at mayaman ang mga kalaban natin. There are endless possibilities,” he said.

(Let us occupy the minimum security compound so that there is no longer any excuse. For all you know, our enemies are rich and intelligent.)

The PNP Chief said there were reports of alleged troops allowing drug transactions inside prison but he chose not to believe these claims, which he branded as “manipulation” by drug lords against police.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is currently investigating the alleged corruption of troops inside the NBP, according to de la Rosa.

“Isang posibilidad ay pilit nilang ituturo na sa loob nangyayari ang transaction para palabasin na tayong SAF at BuCor officials ay mukhang tanga at masisira kayo. They are great manipulators ‘tong mga drug lords na to. Di sila magiging drug lords kung di sila manipulators,” de la Rosa said.

(One possibility is they will claim that the transactions are happening inside and that the SAF and BuCor officials are dumb and correct. These drug lords are great manipulators. They will not be drug lords if they are not manipulators.)

He reminded the new batch of SAF in the NBP to be always clean and never accept any bribe from the prisoners.

He also warned the troops against committing illegal acts because it would be the “great downfall” of the PNP.

Last week, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agecy (PDEA) confirmed that there were still drug transactions inside Biliblid, amid the emergence of new suppliers.

Police intelligence reports identified two convicted Chinese drug lords as suppliers of these drugs.

The PNP also said it has monitored two telephone conversations between suppliers inside and outside the prison. ROY NARRA