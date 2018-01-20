PNP chief: ‘Tokhang’ may start next week

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said “Oplan Tokhang” may start next week.

In a television interview, de la Rosa said the oversight committee was polishing the guidelines for the operation involving policemen knocking on an alleged drug user’s door and pleading with him to surrender to authorities.

“Baka next week, basta we will be transparent pag dating sa operation na `yan…Basta hindi na sila nagba-violate sa mga human rights [Maybe next week, but we will be transparent in that operation…they must not violate human rights],” he added.

Earlier this week, de la Rosa said part of the new guidelines included policemen wearing body cameras during operations.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said media and human rights groups were invited to accompany policemen during “Tokhang” operations for transparency.

Amid allegations of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings, the PNP was removed by President Rodrigo Duterte from his illegal drug campaign and designated the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to take the lead.

‘Here I come’

De la Rosa, who will take over as chief of the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) after he retires from the service in March, has ordered the removal of the current Special Action Force (SAF) troops at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) and ordered the incoming SAF head, Director Noel Taliño, to bring in forces who were never assigned there.

The SAF troops have been accused of being part of the drug trade inside the NBP.

De la Rosa warned drug lords inside the Bilibid Prison to watch out for him once he assumes his new post.

“The drug lords at the Bilibid must be excited over my arrival. To the drug lords, here I come.