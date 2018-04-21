PNP chief wants cadets to intern at SAF school

Aspiring police personnel will have their on-the-job training (OJT) or internship at the training school of the elite Special Action Force (SAF), according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde.

In his first news conference on Friday as the head of the police organization, Albayalde, a former SAF member, said the recruits will have their six months of training at the school located in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

He said he had sought the help of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, to help them strengthen the SAF training school.

“First six months, basic recruitment [is done by the Philippine Public Safety College or PPSC], and then another six months of OJT, but instead of just standing outside without any firearm, they [trainees]are going to be in the SAF training school and they will undergo the basic internal security operations course for six months,” Albayalde added in Filipino.

He said entering the SAF school “will develop [the OJTs’]skills, especially the will to fight like a SAF troop” against insurgenst and terrorists.

If these recruits failed at the SAF school, Albayalde said, they would not be recruited as full-fledged policemen.

Under the law, only the PPSC is authorized to train aspiring policemen.

“I already talked about this with the President about my plan in putting them under SAF training. He supported it and said he already gave instructions in amending the law but, for the meantime, this is what we are going to do,” Albayalde said.

In his inaugural speech on Thursday, he noted that policemen who received SAF training are more disciplined and “more willing to fight” compared to those who only received basic training.

“We shall impose and breathe discipline 24/7 and implement reforms in all levels in the PNP. First, we will show respect both to ourselves and to the public. Because genuine public service I believe is anchored on respect,” the PNP chief said.

Matching the popularity of his predecessor, Ronald de la Rosa, Albayalde said, would be hard for him to achieve.

He and De la Rosa were batchmates from the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Albayalde said he will continue De la Rosa’s programs on internal cleansing and the war on drugs.

De la Rosa officially retired on April 19.