PNP chief’s mistah new Marines chief

The mistah of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is the new commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps who assumed the position on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Parreño, deputy commandant of the Philippine Marines, replaced Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, who was assigned as the new commander of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), a unified command under the military in charge of securing disputed areas in the North including the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and Philippine Rise (Benham Rise).

On Monday, Salamat became the Nolcom chief after Lt. Gen. Romeo Tanalgo retired from military service also on the same day.

Parreño and de la Rosa are members of the PMA “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

Prior to this designation, Parreño began his Marine officer days by leading the Marine Rifle Platoon and became commander of the Force Reconnaissance Battalion.

From a full colonel, he was promoted to brigadier general when he was assigned as the commander of the Naval Reserve Command from being the commander of the First Marine Brigade in 2016.

Based on his profile, Parreño fought separatist and terrorist groups in Mindanao.

On Tuesday, a change of command ceremony was held at the grandstand at the main headquarters of the Philippine Marines in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.