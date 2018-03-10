PNP, CIDG chiefs get subpoena powers

President Rodrigo Duterte has given the Philippine National Police additional powers by authorizing the PNP chief, as well as the director and deputy director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), to issue subpoenas and subpoenas duces tecum to help them in their investigations.

A subpoena is a writ commanding a person designated in it to appear in court under a penalty for failure.

A subpoena duces tecum, on the other hand, is a writ commanding a person to produce in court certain designated documents or evidence.

The authorization given by the President came from Republic Act (RA) 10973 that he signed recently.

RA 10973 amends the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Law.

The PNP and the CIDG are under the jurisdiction of the Interior department.

The new law provides that a subpoena should state the nature and purpose of the investigation and be served to the person whose attendance at a congressional hearing is required.

Failure to comply with a subpoena or a subpoena duces tecum issued by the PNP will result in the filing of a case of indirect contempt under the Rules of Court with the Regional Trial Court.

Prior to the passage of this new law, the authority of the PNP chief was limited to directing and controlling tactical as well as strategic movements, deployment, placement and utilization of the PNP or any of its units and personnel, including its equipment, facilities and other resources; and issuing detailed implementing policies and instructions regarding personnel, funds, property, records, correspondence and such other matters that may be necessary to carry out the functions, powers and duties of the police organization effectively.

The new law came a little over a month after the PNP relaunched its anti-drug operation Double Barrel, vowing that the operation would be less bloody.

Under Lower Barrel of the operation, the police convince drug suspects to surrender to authorities.

Upper Barrel is a drug buy-bust of suspects who cannot be convinced to turn themselves in.

The President pulled out the PNP from anti-drug operations in October 2017, replacing it with the Philippine Drug

Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The PNP, however, was again tapped to assist the PDEA in November 2017 because Duterte was not satisfied with the PDEA’s output.

As the lead agency in the anti-drug war, the PDEA was able to conduct 1,341 anti-drug operations from October 10 to November 10, 2017, resulting in the arrest of 404 drug suspects and the confiscation of dangerous drugs worth P53.83 million.

Government records say at least 3,800 drug suspects were killed in legitimate police operations, but local and international human rights groups have pegged the drug-related deaths under the Duterte administration to as much as 13,000 and all of those killed were without pending charges or did not undergo trial.