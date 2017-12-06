PNP creates Task Force ‘Tito’

CABANATUAN CITY: Nueva Ecija police have created a special task force to investigate the killing of Roman Catholic priest Father Marcelito “Tito” Paez on Monday night in Jaen town.

Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding, provincial police director, said they have beefed up evidence gathering to unmask the perpetrators as witnesses said Paez was repeatedly shot by the gunmen even as he introduced himself as a priest.

Tanding said one of the witnesses said the bloodied prelate managed to open his vehicle window and said in Filipino “I’m a priest,” but the assailants fired more at close range before fleeing on board a motorcycle. He sustained nine gunshot wounds.

Paez, 72, was driving his vehicle home to Baloc, Santo Domingo when waylaid along Barangay Lambakin in Jaen town on Monday night.