PNP denies former Cebu mayor’s claim police behind ambush

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) denied that its members were behind the ambush of a former mayor of Cebu whom President Rodrigo Duterte once named as a drug trader.

Vicente Loot of Daanbantayan survived an ambush by unidentified gunmen on Sunday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP Spokesperson, said that the PNP could not possibly hurt Loot since he, too, was once part of the law enforcement agency. Loot is a retired police general based in Cebu.

“We saw him on TV saying that he suspects that the people who ambushed him are members from the PNP. We don’t believe that the PNP can do this since we cannot do this to our colleague who is also a [Philippine National Police Academy] graduate like me and [PNP Chief Oscar] Albayalde,” Bulalacao said in Filipino.

Bulalacao also said that Albayalde has ordered for the creation of a special investigation task group that would investigate the incident.

“Heads will roll if the PNP is related to this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albayalde said in a press briefing on Tuesday morning that it was the Philippine Coast Guard and the New Maya Port Authority that were in charge of the security of Loot and his family on the day of the ambush.

“The area of the said ambush occured at the port so it is the port’s and the Coast Guard’s authority. We only put police assistance desk there if it’s vacation period because it is not a usual place of convergence that requires deployed policemen,” he said.

Loot survived the ambush by two unidentified assailants who peppered the pump boat he, his two drivers, and the nanny of his grandson were riding. Except for Loot, everyone on board and a porter were injured. ROY NARRA