PNP denies HAND in Cebu mayor ambush

The Philippine National Police (PNP) denied that policemen are behind the ambush of Mayor Vicente Loot of Daanbantayan, Cebu at New Maya Port on Sunday saying heads will roll if any law enforcer is involved. Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said they can never plan to hurt Loot since he was previously part of the law enforcement agency. Loot is a retired police general based in Cebu. “We saw him on TV saying he suspects that the people who ambushed him are members from the PNP. We don’t believe that the PNP can do this since we cannot do this to our colleague who is also a [Philippine National Police Academy] graduate like me and PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde,” he said. Bulalacao added Albayalde has ordered for the creation of a special investigation task group that will look into the incident. Meanwhile, Albayalde on Tuesday said the Philippine Coast Guard and the New Maya Port’s authority are supposed to be ensuring the security of Loot and his family on the day of the ambush. Loot and his family survived the ambush by at least two assailants who sprayed them with M16 armalite rifles while on board a pump boat. But his two drivers, the nanny of his grandson, and a porter were wounded in the attack.