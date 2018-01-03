PNP to deploy 6,500 policemen

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 6,500 policemen to keep law and order and secure the millions of devotees who will be joining the procession during the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9.

Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo on Tuesday said 5,000 Manila policemen will be deployed. Other regions will also send 1,500 police officers to augment the Manila police force.

Last year, 15 million Black Nazarene devotees joined the Traslacion. The procession that started at the Quirino Grandstand and ended at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene lasted more than 20 hours.

Officials expect a 15 percent to 20 percent increase in the number of participants.

The MPD said it will form three groups whose members will be given specific tasks.

“The MPD will have three subtask groups and this will be called the Security Task Group led by Sr. Supt Ariel Arcinas; Peace and Order Task Group led by Sr. Supt. Christopher Tambungan; and Preparedness Task Group led by Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Director Johnny Yu,” Margarejo said.

The subtask groups will be in charge of preparations and security at the Quirino Grandstand, Plaza Miranda and other routes of the procession; traffic, anti-criminality, public order, and the security of transportation, communication, power system and infrastructures.

This year, the route of the traslacion will be: from Quirino Grandstand (Rizal Park) left to Katigbak Drive through Padre Burgos Street; left to Taft Avenue through Jones Bridge; Right to Dasmariñas Street; Right to Plaza Sta. Cruz Street then left to C. Palanca Street under Quezon Bridge; left to Quezon Boulevard then right to Arlegui Street; right to Fraternal Street, right to Vergara Street then left to Duque de Alba Street; left to Castillejos Street; left to Farmecio Street; right to Arlegui Street, left to Nepomuceno Street then left to Concepcion Aguila Street; right to Carcer Street; right to Hidalgo through Plaza Del Carmen; left to Bilibid Viejo through G. Puyat then left to Z.P. De Guzman Street; right to Hidalgo Street; left to A. Bautista; right to Globo de Oro under Quezon Bridge, right to Palanca Street then right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda.

Personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways are checking the roads to ensure that there are no open manholes along the route of the procession.