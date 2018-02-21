PNP to deploy more SAF troops to Antipolo

Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa ordered the deployment of more Special Action Force policemen to Antipolo City even as he advised them to stay vigilant and to heighten combat operations against the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

This was an offshoot of the ambush by NPA rebels on Sunday night of SAF commandos in an isolated area in Antipolo City. Six SAF men were injured in the incident.

Jaime “Ka Diego” Padilla, spokesman of NPA-Southern Tagalog, issued a statement congratulating the rebels for the ambush.

He said the NPA Rizal staged the ambush in response to intensified police and military operations in areas under the NPA and for sowing terror and committing atrocities among the local residents.

SAF commandos have set up checkpoints around the province since the ambush.