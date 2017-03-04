PNP dismantles Pampanga drug den

CITY of SAN FERNADO, Pampanga: Operatives of the Central Luzon Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 3) dismantled a drug den in a resettlement area here and arrested six drug suspects on Friday. PDEA 3 Regional Director Juvenal Azurin said the suspects included two women – Jenalyn Morales and Clarissa Gaza – both of Barangay Calulut this city were nabbed along with Ligorio Cuano, the alleged drug den operator, Ronnie Pangilinan and Cielovon Comomo. Another suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was turned over to the City Social Welfare Office but it was not immediately known if the minor is a drug user or was a guest of one of the suspects who owned the drug den. An agent said he could not be drug tested as he is a minor. Azurin said the raiding team caught the suspects in the act of having drug session at the house used as drug den in Northville, Barangay Calulut and yielded 25 grams of shabu at P120,000 with assorted drug paraphernalia The suspects, except the minor, are now detained at the PDEA Jail Facility in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando.