PNP dismisses shabu sniffing officer

A police officer caught sniffing shabu with a woman in Las Piñas City last March 30 has been dismissed from the service. The order, signed by Philippine National Police Chief Supt. Ronald Dela Rosa dated September 1, 2017 found Supt. Lito Cabamongan unfit to become a police officer. It said Cabamongan was guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer after his neuro-psychiatric test showed that he was suffering from psychosis because of substance abuse. According to a Civil Service Commission memorandum, any official or employee found positive for use of dangerous drugs shall be subjected to disciplinary or administrative proceedings with a penalty of dismissal from the service.

