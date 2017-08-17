PNP Eastern Visayas powered with DoE hybrid patrol cars

The Department of Energy (DOE), thru the Energy Utilization Management Bureau (EUMB), has donated 45 hybrid patrol cars to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas in line with its mandate to promote the use of energy-efficient vehicles. The DoE and the Embassy of Japan officials turned over the 2017 model Toyota Prius units to PNP regional officers in Camp Kangleon, Palo, Leyte. The patrol cars are for the provinces of Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. “More than the promotion of efficient and environment-friendly alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs], the donation serves as an opportunity for the DoE to support the development of areas affected by Typhoon Yolanda,” DoE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said. The government of Japan gave the Philippines a grant amounting to Y500 million for the procurement and delivery of next-generation vehicles under the Japan Non-Project Grant Aid with the DoE as implementing agency.