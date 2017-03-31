PNP exec tests positive for drug use

SUPERINTENDENT Lito Cabamongan, was caught in a shabu session with a woman in Las Piñas City on Thursday is spite of his repeated denials that he was using drugs.

He was found positive for drug use on initial test conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory in Camp Crame, Quezon City, a police official disclosed on Friday.

Cabamongan, chief of a PNP crime laboratory unit in Muntinlupa, was arrested while sniffing shabu with his companion identified as Nedy Sabdao in Everlasting Homes, Barangay Talon 4 around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Prior to this, he had repeatedly denied using drugs. He also claimed that he was in the area conducting surveillance on illegal drug activity.

Operatives of the Las Piñas City Police recovered three pieces of rolled aluminum foil, two pieces disposable plastic lighter and three empty transparent plastic sachets with shabu.

Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, PNP chief, rushed to the Las Piñas City police station after learning of the arrest and confronted Cabamongan.

Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe, chief of the PNP Crime Laboratory, said the result of the test was just initial and the confirmatory test would be out by next week. If the second test confirms the result of the first, summary dismissal proceedings will be conducted on Cabamongan. FERNAN MARASIGAN