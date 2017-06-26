PNP foils NPA attack in Zambales town

BOTOLAN, Zambales: Alert members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) here aborted an early dawn attack by suspected communist rebels on their advance command outpost and another on the town’s police station on Monday, the top police official of the province said.

Senior Supt. Christopher Mateo Jr., provincial director of the Zambales Provincial Police Office (ZPPO), told The Manila Times in a phone interview that at least 15 to 20 armed men, believed to be members of the New People’s Army, attempted to attack the base of 2nd Maneuver Provincial Public Safety Company in Barangay Taugtog at about 1 a.m.

Mateo said the armed men were seen crawling towards the platoon base but policemen repulsed them resulting in a brief exchange of fire.

The armed men immediately withdrew from the area which is only several kilometers from an Army mechanized encampment.

The provincial police chief added another group of four to five armed men also tried to raid the town’s police station but were quickly thwarted.

Unable to make headway, the suspected rebels immediately retreated to the mountains with government forces in hot pursuit.

Mateo said there was no casualty on the side of the PNP.