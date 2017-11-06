PNP on ‘full alert’ for Asean Summit – De la Rosa

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is on full alert for Association of Southeast Asian Summit this November, Chief Supt. Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa announced on Monday.

“We are on full alert status from November 8 to 15,” de la Rosa said during the flag ceremony at the Camp Crame national headquarters in Quezon City.

De la Rosa said that police would deploy the Reserve Standby Security Force (RSSF) to fill up the shortage of police in the Asean Task Force (ASTF).

ASTF originally planned to have 1200 cops monitoring and securing the Summit but regional police officers asked that it be downgraded to only 300 policemen.

“Instead of 1,200 cops, only 300 policemen are capable of being deployed in ASTF. It was downgraded,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa said policemen assigned to the summit were deployed along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) where most of the delegates would pass through and most of the events were concentrated.

“[Cops] will be deployed in EDSA. No one is exempted,” de la Rosa said. RJ CARBONELL