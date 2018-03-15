PNP hotline for motorists launched

THE Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) launched a 24/7 hotline to ensure road safety and security, an official said on Thursday.

Motorists can now call 7444-HPG (474) for complaints about traffic violations and to report crimes such as car thefts and highway robbery, according to Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, HPG director.

Escobal said the hotline may result in faster police response.

Escobal said one has to type “HPG <message>'” then send it to the hotline. The message must contain the location, time, and description of the incident.

Before this hotline, all complaints on road violations were coursed through TXTBATO.

“We are having a hard time taking an action because the complaint has to be filtered first on the TXTBATO hotline before we can receive it,” Escobal said.

Escobal said the hotline could also be used by motorists who would want to complain about erring road marshals.

There are about 10,000 road marshalls nationwide.

PLDT and Smart Communications partnered with the PNP-HPG for free by providing an online platform called Infocast to monitor reports.

“We hope this will prevent more carnapping, highway robberies and enhance road safety,” said Gabby Cui, head of Smart community engagement.

Based on the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management data, 470 cases of car thefts and 5,486 cases of motorcycle thefts have been recorded as of November 2017. ROY NARRA