PNP to invite media to anti-drug campaign operations for transparency, says spokesman

MEDIA and human rights organizations will be among the groups that will be invited to the anti-drug operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for transparency, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the invitation was contained in the second version of the operational guidelines of “Operation Tokhang.”

“You’re welcome to join. Di naman namin kayo isusubo sa kapahamakan kapag alam ng mga pulis natin na baka mamaya, kayo naman ang masaktan,” Carlos told a press briefing.

(We are not going to compromise your situation and put you in harm’s way if police know that you may be hurt.)

The spokesman, however, clarified the police operations would still continue even if there were no members from the media that would accompany them.

“Tokhang” has been the subject of criticism from various human rights groups and religious organizations for being “bloody” and “violent.”

In line with the conduct of “Tokhang,” Carlos said this time police would be wearing body cameras to monitor the operations.

He said that police were fast tracking the purchasing of body cameras, estimated at P39 million, to be used in the operations.

Earlier on Thursday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) unveiled its 100 newly purchased body cameras that would be used in its anti-drugs operations.

Carlos said the new guidelines would focus on making an accurate list of alleged drug dependents.

The PNP previously headed President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign but the spate of extrajudicial killings associated with “Operation Tokhang” put pressure on the Chief Executive, prompting him to remove police and designating PDEA to take the lead in the drug war. ROY NARRA