PNP launches hotline on rogue policemen

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) launched on Monday a hotline where the public can report corrupt and abusive policemen.

The PNP also activated its Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) that will go after misfits and scalawags in uniforms,

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said the public may report irregularities of PNP members through 0998-970-22-86.

“Today we are officially launching the operations of the CITF and we are announcing to you the official hotline of CITF so that the public can send their complaints, information and everything relative to erring policemen especially yung scalawags, pangongotong, abuso at kawalang disiplina, yan yung ating tutukan ngayon (extortion, abusive and undisciplined police. We are focusing on that),” De la Rosa said in a news conference.

The task force, headed by Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, will also look into the cases of policemen who were charged and dismissed from the service but were reinstated under mysterious circumstances.

The CITF was created after President Rodrigo Duterte stopped Oplan Tokhang following the involvement of some police officers in the abduction and killing of South Korean executive Jee Ick-joo.

Jee was snatched from his home in Angeles, Pampanga on October 18, 2016 under the guise of a legitimate Oplan Tokhang and later killed inside Camp Crame, the headquarters of the PNP.

De la Rosa said that 387 Metro Manila policemen who committed slight offenses will be taken to Malacañang to clean the Pasig River.

“According to our liaison officer to Malacanang, Senior Supt. Elmo Escobal, the order of the President is to have [these]300 plus policemen who are due for retraining on the Values leadership school In Subic to report to Malacañang to start cleaning the Pasig River,” he told reporters. FERNAN MARASIGAN

FM/CC