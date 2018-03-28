PNP: Mauling of 6 police graduates violation of anti-hazing law

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned a video that showed PNP Academy lower classmen performing acts, which violated the anti-hazing law, against their seniors who just graduated.

“Initiation rites are organized and sanctioned by the police academy. Its conduct is properly supervised with the presence of medical and tactical officers and no tools or implements are used…what is shown on the video is pure and simple maltreatment activity, which is violative of the anti-hazing law,” PNP Spokesman John Bulalacao said in a text message to The Manila Times.

In the video that was taken inside the PNPA, a group of men wearing exercise overalls were gathered in a room where a senior cadet stood in the middle being hit on his palms, soles and thighs by a younger cadet with what looked like either a stick or a paddle.

Earlier this week, six PNPA graduates were mauled by a group of younger cadets right after their graduation rites on March 21.

Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol, PNPA director, denied that it was a tradition and that the mauling incident was an isolated case.

However, PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa quoted PNP alumni as saying that this was an “on and off tradition.”

He urged Adnol and Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) President retired general Ricardo De Leon to take action against the “tradition.”

The PNPA is under the PPSC, a separate bureau of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Adnol offered to resign but de la Rosa refused to accept it.

Two of the victims, Police Inspectors Yla Lambenecio and Arjay Divino, have filed their complaint-affidavits against the nine cadets allegedly involved in the incident. ROY NARRA