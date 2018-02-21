PNP mourns lawman killed by drug suspect 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is mourning the death of Police Officer 2 Evie Espina, 35, of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, who was killed in action while trying to subdue notorious High Value Top Drug personality Jovelio Franza, 45, after a buy-bust in Sitio Bacay, Barangay Tulayin Minglanilla, south Cebu at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. Espina acted as poseur-buyer during the operation. Franza noticed that he was transacting with a police decoy so he pulled out his firearm and shot Espina in the head. Policemen chased and shot Franza who suffered gunshot wounds on his face, neck and hips. He was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Espina left behind his wife and four small children. In a statement, Police Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery, Regional Director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said: “Espina’s gallantry and heroism shall always remind and inspire us to continue our firm resolve in eradicating the drug menace in our country even at the expense of our lives.”