PNP nabs 3 village chiefs for cockfighting in la union

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union: Authorities have intensified a campaign against illegal activities, netting three barangay (village) chairmen and two others for illegal cockfighting in Aringay, La Union, on Tuesday night. Police said Wilson Apurado, 56, chairman of Barangay Macabato; Andres Mercado, 45, chairman of Barangay Santa Cecilia; and Ricky Santiago, 44, chairman of Barangay Gallano were caught with Joe Allan Ruiz, 43, and Eduardo Frigillana, 49. They yielded three fighting cocks, P10,700 bet money and signboard for betting. Those arrested were brought to the camp and charged for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 on illegal gambling, as well as administrative charges against the village chairmen for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.