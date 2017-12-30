PNP nabs 4 for illegal firecrackers, fireworks

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) ope­ratives arrested three Chinese and a local firecracker manufacturer in separate raids in Laguna and Bulacan for allegedly selling and maintaining a warehouse with illegal firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

Police Regional Office (Region 4A) Director, Chief Supt. Ma O Aplasca said Qingzhong Chen, 34; Zeny Yang Qing, 30, and Chen Yanyan, 37, all of 534 Elcano Street, Binondo in Manila were arrested during raid on their warehouse in Barangay II-C, San Pablo City, Laguna on Saturday morning.

Supt. Gil Torralba, San Pablo police chief, said charges for violation of Executive Order 28 in relation to Republic Act 7183 (An act regulating the sale, manufacturing, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices) will be filed against the Chinese.

Seized from the suspects’ warehouse were nine boxes of Eagles King Pacquiao-Ultraman (Piccolo), two packs of small sawa, three Hayppy firecrackers , 121 packs of whistle bomb, 22 packs of bawang, one box of Pop-Pop, one pack Five Star firecracker, one box roman candle, one box Palipao firecracker, Lucky-7 shot, one pack fountain special silver, 500 rounds of diamond firecrackers, assorted firecrackers and the marked money used in the buy-bust.

Aplasca said the intensified campaign against the illegal firecrackers continues, specially in the entire Calabarzon area (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) to ensure the people’s safety in celebrating the New Year.

Similarly, boxes and bundles of firecrackers and fireworks were seized in separate operations by Bulacan police and arrested Jeffrey de Guzman, 36, of Block 80, Lot 4, Area D, Barangay San Martin 4, City of San Jose Del Monte on Friday night.

Supt. Fitz Macariola, City of San Jose del Monte Police chief, said De Guzman was nabbed for illegally selling firecrackers.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police Provincial Office director, said the Provincial Intelligence Branch led by Supt. Marlon Santos raided an alleged illegal firecrackers factory at Sitio Bihonan, Barangay Binang 2nd in Bocaue town and recovered 200 pieces kabase; 4,000 pla-pla; 450 pieces atomic bomb and 20 pieces giant bawang.

Two male workers in the area fled from the area when the raiding team arrived.

In City of SJDM, a suspect for illegal selling of firecrackers was arrested, while assorted illegal fire crackers were confiscated in No. 108, Lot 3, Area B, Purok 8,

In Santa Maria town, 11 bundles and 200 pieces of pla-pla, three pieces Goodbye Maute, 12 super kome with bomb (Goodbye ISIS), two kilos fuse, two kilos chemical compound and hundreds of paper tubes were recovered for illegal manufacturing at Km. 42, Sitio Manggahan in Barangay Pulong Buhangin.