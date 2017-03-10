PNP NABS 4 PUSHERS, HIRED KILLERS PANGASINAN

Four alleged big-time drug pushers including a farm caretaker of the Tayug town vice mayor and 2 members of a gun for hire gang in the eastern Pangasinan were arrested in simultaneous operations in the towns of Lingayen, San Manuel, Urbiztondo and Tayug on Thursday. PNP Provincial Director, Senior Supt.Ronald Oliver-Lee identified the suspects as Robert Rosario, Mario Santos, Danilo Cabobos all residents of Barangay Agno in Tayug, Freddie Abalos of Brangay Basing in Lingayen, Rocky Nonales of Barangay Flores in San Manuel, and Lope Sanchez-Valdez of Barangay Palospos in San carlos City. Rosario and Santos were charged for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions after the police operatives of Tayug served and implemented separate search warrants for them at about 2:30 a.m. on March 9. Recovered from Rosario’s house were one 12 guage shotgun, a caliber 38 revolver and assorted ammunitions while in the house of Santos were two pieces of bullets for caliber 45. Both are alleged members of the Pugito Gang engaged in gun for hire and cattle rustling. Cabobos a farm caretaker of incumbent Tayug Vice Mayor Carlos R.Mapili and allegedly listed as one of the top 10 drug personalities of the town was arrested at about 3 a.m. after the police conducted Oplan Galugad through a court-issued search warrant. Recovered from his house were a rifle caliber 22, and four plastic sachets of shabu. Cabodos was positively identified by some drug personalities as their supplier of shabu but he denied it. Abalos one of the alleged bigtime pushers in Lingayen town was nabbed after the police implemented a court-issued search warrant at about 5:30 a.m. on March 9. Police recovered from his house 16 plastic sachets of shabu, one small plastic container of Mentos and other drug paraphernalia. Nonales, a drug surrenderee of San Manuel was arrested after the police confiscated 3 plastic sachets of shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia after conducting Oplan Galugad inside his house through a search warrant at about 7:45 a.m. on March 9. Palopos was arrested by police in Urbiztondo town after selling 2 plastic sachets of shabut to a policeman buyer at about 9:45 a.m. on March 9.

JAIME C. AQUINO