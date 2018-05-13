PNP nabs jail guards serving in private armies

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police have arrested at least 75 people, including six jail guards and mostly detainees allegedly being used as private armed groups in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesman, said the weekend operation resulted in the mass arrest and confiscation of guns and ammunition in Barangay Dao.

The arrested were charged with various violations of the Revised Penal Code and the Omnibus Election Code after police forces seized assorted weapons from them.

The identities of the jail guards were not provided but Galvez said the detainees allegedly served as utility workers and hired killers.

The police provided no other information and did not identify the mastermind behind the group.

The mass arrest coincided with the clash between security forces and an armed band in Labangan town, within the vicinity of Pagadian, where two gunmen were killed and another arrested.

Policemen, backed by soldiers were responding to a shooting incident in Barangay Noburan where one man was killed when gunmen attacked the security forces and engaged them in a running gun battle, wounding Senior Insp. Aiko Tesoro.

Security forces also recovered an M14 automatic rifle, one KG9 submachine gun and a caliber .45 pistol, including two cell phones from the slain gunmen. The arrested gunman is being investigated.