PNP names new Tarlac Director

Camp Olivas, Pampanga: The Police Provincial Office (PPO) of Tarlac province conducted a change of command here on Monday at the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) with Senior Supt. Richiemedardo Posadas, replacing Senior Supt. Westrimundo Obinque. A member of PMA Class ‘90 Bigkis-LAHI Posadas was chief of Aviation Security Unit 7, Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapi City, Cebu prior his appointment as Tarlac provincial director. The turn-over was led by PRO3 Deputy Regional Director for Administration Senior Supt. Graciano Mijares. Meanwhile, 511 PNP personnel were promoted – 87 are Police Commissioned Officers and 424 police non-commissioned officers – and took their oath at PRO3 here. Mijares said the PNP underscores that rank and promotion are not a reward of what was done well, but recognition that each PNP personnel has the potential to do more.