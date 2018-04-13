PNP: No ‘state-sponsored killings’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday denied that “state-sponsored killings” attend the government’s war on drugs as a recent resolution issued by the Supreme Court (SC) seemed to conclude.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said in a statement that the crackdown is “constitutional, legal and implemented in the interest of public safety.”

“All allegations [on summary executions believed to be perpetrated by the police]are part of the healthy democracy that the country has,” he added.

Bulalacao said the “presumption of regularity” in the conduct of the campaign against illegal drugs will be upheld unless proven otherwise in the courts.

“Presumption of regularity means that policemen should not be questioned on their decision to kill a suspect because it is presumed that they do it on duty, [which response]was previously critici[zed],” he explained.

Bulalacao said the Supreme Court should focus more on the millions of surrenderers, thousands of arrested drug suspects and policemen who died in drug operations rather than the almost 4,000 deaths in the campaign.

According to him, there were 1.3 million who had surrendered and more than 120,000 who had been arrested.

“If the claims on EJKs [extrajudicial killings]are true, then these surrenderers and arrested suspects should not be alive as well,” Bulalacao said.

The SC resolution released on April 10 said the “government’s inclusion of these deaths among its other accomplishments may lead to the inference that these are state-sponsored killings.”

It questioned the high number of deaths in the operations.

The Supreme Court ordered the PNP on April 4 to submit data on the drug war covering July 1, 2016-November 27, 2017.

It rejected Solicitor General Jose Calida’s motion for reconsideration of the order, saying it might affect national security.

The PNP was visible in the drug campaign that was carried out through two programs: Oplan: Tokhang and Oplan: Double Barrel.

It maintained that Oplan: Tokhang is a “bloodless program” that saw policemen pleading with drug suspects to surrender to authorities instead of fighting it out with the latter.

On the other other hand, the PNP said Oplan: Double Barrel cannot be “bloodless” since there will be drug suspects who are likely to engage policemen in a gunfight.