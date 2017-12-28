PNP not taping firearms for New Year

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) this year has done away with the tradition of taping policemen’s issued firearms, especially in welcoming the New Year. “The chief of the PNP wants to show that we have a disciplined police force. Foreigners, for instance, are confused as to why the muzzle of our police personnel’s guns are taped,” National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), police chief Oscar Albayalde said. In 2016, PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa skipped the yearly tradition. Meanwhile, in the NCR (Metro Manila), two policemen – both with Police Officer 1 rank – were arrested for the illegal discharge of firearms during the holiday revelries and apparently drunk. They are under restrictive custody facing charges and could be discharge from the service. The PNP is enforcing a “one strike policy” on policemen caught firing their firearms indiscriminately. The NCRPO has deployed more than 9,000 policemen in various areas in Metro Manila as part of the security measures for the New Year revelry.