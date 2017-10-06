PNP ‘one with Filipinos’ in wanting to capture drug suspects ‘alive’

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is “one with the Filipino people” in wanting to capture drug suspects “alive”, a spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos was reacting to a Social Weather Station (SWS) survey released on Thursday showing that 90 percent of respondents agreed that drug suspects should be captured “alive.”

Carlos said the PNP campaign against illegal drugs from July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 covering 71,393 operations led to the capture “alive” of 109,090 alleged offenders.

Carlos said “Oplan Tokhang” held 8.8 million house visitations nationwide that resulted in the “voluntary surrender” of 1.2 million alleged drug personalities who were given a chance to “change”.

“These actions proved that the PNP valued the right to life of these unfortunate victims of illegal drugs,” Carlos said.

“The drug suspects who surrendered and [were]arrested alive comprise the approximate 99.98 percent results of the PNP campaign against illegal drugs,” Carlos added. RJ CARBONELL