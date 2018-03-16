PNP opens ‘one-stop-shop’ for quicker processing of services

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday morning opened a “one-stop shop” to speed up processing for its various services ranging from firearm licensing to drug testing, three years after the project was first announced to the public in November 2015.

The three-story building will house the processing of licenses for firearms, both for security and permit to carry outside of residence; neuro-psychiatric examinations; drug testing; directorate for intelligence clearance; and payment of relevant fees and charges through Landbank.

Director General Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa said that the project had problems with the contractor that caused the delay.

“We faced technical issues on some stages of the construction like inadequate funds and requests for extension by the contractor. We had to fire the contractor because of it,” he said. He did not identify the contractor.

An added feature of the one-stop-shop allows applicants to apply online and have their documents validated and evaluated when they go here, said Chief Supt. Federico Dulay Jr.

Before the one-stop shop, people went to different buildings inside Camp Crame for the application and processing of their documents. ROY NARRA



