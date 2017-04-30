PNP, PCSO join forces vs illegal gambling

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) vowed on Saturday to work closely together for the “successful expansion” of the Small Town Lottery (STL) in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal gambling and corruption in the country.

The STL generated P2.88 billion from the 26 operational Authorized Agent Corporations (AAC) within the first three months of 2017. Based on PCSO records, the upgrade of STLs generated a revenue increase of more than 130 percent compared to 2016 sales worth P120-billion within the same period.

Twelve additional AACs are expected to open within the succeeding months of this year.

PNP’s efforts on conducting anti-illegal gambling operations has reached 2,501 operations from February to March of this year, wherein 5,635 were arrested and more than P2 million were confiscated from such illegal activities.

More than P27 billion in revenues is expected to be generated with the continuing efforts of PNP and PCSO against illegal gambling. The revenues raised by both agencies will be used to provide support to various medical and charitable programs of the government.