 PNP probes Caloocan station fire

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday that the fire at the Caloocan City Police Station, where case folders of alleged extrajudicial killings were burned, was being investigated.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing that the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) was investigating the matter, including the damage caused by the fire.

“This is under investigation by [the]NCRPO. We will check what were damaged in the fire, including properties,” Carlos said.

Carlos clarified that the Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) has “backup” records of the incinerated police reports or case folders of various crimes, including the alleged extrajudicial killings of suspected drug personalities.

“CITF has a backup of the case folders of Caloocan police. We have a policy on that regarding keeping records,” Carlos said.

Carlos said that investigating bodies ought to have copies of police operation records, especially investigating chiefs. He said electronic copies of the records were also being produced.

Carlos called on the media to not assume right away that the burned case folders were all reports of “extrajudicial killings”.

He said an investigation was being conducted if the folders were on EJKs.

“Let’s not call them EJKs right away,” Carlos said.

The Caloocan City Police Station is PNP’s property, according to Carlos. He said the construction of the station was also funded by loans from non-government organizations (NGOs).

“Necessary assistance will be given to the Caloocan City Police Station to regain their facility. We won’t abandon one of our units,” Carlos said. RJ CARBONELL