PNP probes death of staff injected with Dengvaxia, finds no link to vaccine

A UTILITY man working at Camp Crame died months after he was injected with the controversial anti-dengue vaccine although an investigation by the health unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) found no link between the vaccine and his death.

The PNP Health Service, which refused to give details on the victim except that he was 20 years old, said he died on January 11, after which an inquiry was set to determine whether Dengvaxia was the cause of death.

“We only based his medical history and available laboratory examination and we concluded that he died from pneumonia. With regards to Dengvaxia, we did not see any correlation as of the moment,” Stanley Sevillano, a doctor of the PNP Health Service, said in Filipino in a press briefing.

“Based on the person’s history from the doctor’s record, he was perfectly healthy. That is why he was given the Dengvaxia shot. From the time that he was given the vaccine, he did not manifest any symptoms that could be linked to the injection of Dengvaxia,” Supt. Dominic Guevarra, chief of clinics under the Philippine General Hospital, added.

The PNP Health Service said the utility man went to the PNP General Hospital on January 9 after suffering from headache, fever, sore throat, and muscle pain.

The PNP General Hospital recommended that the patient be transferred to a tertiary hospital where he succumbed eventually to pneumonia.

The PNP Health Service disclosed that the patient was one of the recipients of Dengvaxia in September 2017 at Camp Crame. He received a dose of the vaccine.

The PNP said 4,455 individuals, composed of policemen, their dependents, and other personnel, received the Dengvaxia vaccine nationwide.

These are in: Region 1 (Ilocos) with 442 Dengvaxia recipients, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 524, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 539, NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) with 1319, ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) with 297, SAF (Special Action Force) with 388, AVSEGRP (Aviation Security Group) with 12, and PNPGH (PNP General Headquarters) with 934.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

Of the 4,455 individuals, 61 reported they felt flu-like symptoms like muscle pain, coughing, cold, and slight fever, the PNP Health Service said.

Currently, there is one recipient confined at the PNP General Hospital.

The Department of Health (DoH) suspended the use of the Dengvaxia vaccine after its manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, said that recipients who had no medical history of dengue have a high risk of getting severe dengue.

At least three children were reported to have died months after they received the Dengvaxia vaccine. Doctors have yet to establish the link between their death and the vaccine.

Lawmakers are currently investigating the controversy. ROY NARRA