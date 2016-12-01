PNP raises terror alert level 3 nationwide

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has raised terror alert “level three” all over the country following the foiled bomb attack near the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard.

PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald de la Rosa made the announcement on Thursday after presenting to the media two suspects arrested in Bulacan in connection with the bomb plot.

Alert level three means stricter checkpoints and inspections all over the country, the PNP chief said. The Philippines remains under a state of lawless violence, which was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte in September following the bombing of the Davao City night market.

De la Rosa said the two suspects were members of the Asar Al Khalifa Philippines group allied with the Maute Group that took over Butig town in Lanao del Sur last week.

Three other suspects were recalled by their leaders to Lanao de Sur to join the Maute Group in fighting government troops, who retook Butig on Wednesday, he said.

The suspects in the bomb plot wanted to divert attention from the offensive in Butig, the PNP chief said.

