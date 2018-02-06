PNP receives no bribes from STL – Balutan

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Monday defended the Philippine National Police (PNP) regarding the organization’s monthly revenue shares from the Small Town Lottery (STL).

Balutan said the PCSO and PNP have a memorandum of agreement giving the latter the lead role in eradicating illegal gambling such as jueteng in connection with Executive Order No. 13, or the all-out war against illegal gambling, issued in 2017 by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Earlier, gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang alleged that the PNP receives bribes from STL operators.

This did not sit well with PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa.

“Maybe he’s used to bribery because he used to be gambling lord, right?” de la Rosa was quoted saying of Ang.

De la Rosa confirmed that the funds received from the proceeds of STL earnings were being used in anti-illegal gambling operations and certain percentages go to the national and regional headquarters.

“All funds received by the PNP are all accounted for,” said de la Rosa.

The STL made history by generating P15.7-billion revenue in 2017 (P1.3 billion a month) from a mere P4.7 billion in just one year during Balutan’s watch.

Out of the P1.12 billion STL shares, PCSO gave P314.9 million to the Philippine National Police, P78.7 million to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), P472.4 million to the cities and municipalities, P103.7 million to the congressional district, and P150.3 million to the provinces.

Balutan clarified that while the President tasked the PCSO to eradicate illegal gambling, the agency was powerless in terms of conducting operations against illegal gambling operations.

“We have no law enforcement power to police, arrest, and apprehend illegal gamblers or operators,” Balutan said.

During a hearing by the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement recently, Committee Chairman Sen. Panfilo Lacson acknowledged PCSO’s predicament.

But Lacson clarified this did not exempt PCSO from its duty to go after illegal gambling operators.

“PCSO, not the Philippine National Police, is still ‘ultimately responsible’ for stopping a gaming firm from engaging in ‘illegal gambling in the guise of operating a lawful STL’ since it gave those gaming firms authority to operate,” he said.

Balutan explained the agency has maintained close coordination with the PNP.

“Immediately after the last congressional meet, hearing last December, we summoned the PNP and asked them to investigate such violations. Because as far as we are concerned, kami po ay walang (we do not have) police power,” Balutan said.