PNP-Region 3 vows of drug-free CLuzon in 6 mos

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Region 3 Police Director Aaron Aquino vowed to make Central Luzon drug-free in six months. He warned the police directors in seven Central Luzon provinces who could not meet the June 2017 deadline of relief from office. In Nueva Ecija, police chiefs in the five cities and 27 towns are intensifying their drug campaign to attain the “quota” of at least 500 surrenderers and each city with 1,500 surrenderers. Ecija police director Antonio Yarra said that Cabanatuan, earlier identified by with high incidence of drug cases, has two village chieftains in drug case. He said Godofredo Pangilinan, chairman of Barangay General Luna, is undergoing treatment at the mega drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City while former chieftain Leonilo Sacdal of Barangay Pula was arrested for drug trafficking.

CELSO M. CAJUCOM