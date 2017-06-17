PNP Region 7 ‘wasted’ P534.3M buildings on donated land – COA

The Philippine National Police Regional Office 7 (PRO7) may have “wasted” P534.3 million in constructing and improving buildings and field offices on land donated by local government units, among others, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

“In PRO7, public funds totaling P534,332,971.15 spent for the construction and improvements of buildings and field offices/police stations may have been wasted due to absence of absolute ownership by PNP over the lots donated by LGUs, private persons and other entities,” the COA said in its 2016 audit report.

According to the report, only four of 87 lots where the police stations/field offices were built were covered with Certificates of Land Titles.

The PNP said that the engineering office, tasked to process/secure documents for the issuance/transfer of land titles, has made an assurance to fast-track the submission of papers to concerned offices such as the Assessor’s Office, Bureau of Lands, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO