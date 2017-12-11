PNP reshuffles 6 officials

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) reshuffled several top officials to fill up vacancies resulting from either retirement or reassignments, its spokesman said on Monday.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) recommended the reshuffle because Director Manuel Felix, former head of the Integrated Police Operations in Western Mindanao (DIPO-WM), will be retiring.

Chief Supt. Cedric Train is acting DIPO-WM head.

The new assignments were released as the PNP returns to the war on drugs following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order.

Those reassigned were:

* Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol, PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) head, will take over the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA). He recently drew flak for saying that what the police needed were not body cameras but “God.”

* Senior Supt. Albert Ignatius Ferro will now replace Adnol as the chief of PDEG. Adnol reportedly reiterated that his replacement was part of the reshuffle, and not because of his controversial statement.

Ferro was former chief of the now defunct Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), a PNP unit that was abolished after it was linked to the kidnap-slay of South Korean Jee Ick-joo.

* Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales is the new Regional Office 12 (SOCKSARGEN) director.

* Chief Supt. Rodelio Jocson will head the Maritime Group (MARIG).

* Chief Supt. Renato Angara will lead the Information Technology Management Service (ITMS).

* Senior Supt. Petronillo Baldebrin is now deputy regional director for administration of Cagayan Valley.

Carlos said police were just waiting for the official copy of the reshuffle from the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario will lead the reshuffle ceremony at noon in a conference room of the PNP’s national headquarters on Monday.

PNP Chief Ronald de la Rosa will not be able to make it as he is still on an “official trip” abroad. RJ CARBONELL